Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $13.47 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.50.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,495.79. This represents a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,519.38. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL stock opened at $559.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $574.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

