Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 438,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

