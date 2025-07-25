Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $1,814,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -37.37%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

