Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $15.80 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,918 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.77 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

