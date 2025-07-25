Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

