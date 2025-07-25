Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $16.85 Million Stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,673 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,894. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

