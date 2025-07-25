Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $16,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth $294,647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,740,000 after purchasing an additional 672,164 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth $81,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,314,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.56%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

