Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ball by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 11.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Ball Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BALL stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

