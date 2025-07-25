Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in New York Times were worth $16,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in New York Times by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
New York Times Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.
New York Times Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.
New York Times Company Profile
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
