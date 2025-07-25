Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $16.84 Million in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 288,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,843,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 372.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 245,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.5%

Roblox stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 284,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,555,458.32. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock worth $593,440,562. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

