Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 3,235 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

