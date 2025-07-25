Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 5,667 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.