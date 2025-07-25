Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 330,040 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 330,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE REXR opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

