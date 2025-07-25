Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,001 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 316,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,223,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,392,000 after buying an additional 182,438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,944,000 after buying an additional 380,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $168.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.