Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 714,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,658,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

