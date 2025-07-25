Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.64.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

