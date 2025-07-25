Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Trimble were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Trimble by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 0.7%

TRMB stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

