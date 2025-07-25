Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.43 and a beta of 1.62. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

