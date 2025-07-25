Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,493 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Masco were worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Masco by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 683,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,562,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $3,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

MAS stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

