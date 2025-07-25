Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 33,590 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.21% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $25.81 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

