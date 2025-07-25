Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 45,354 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 45,354 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Tapestry worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $109.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

