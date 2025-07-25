Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,867 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $563.18 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $565.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.31 and a 200 day moving average of $434.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.60.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

