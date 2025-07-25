Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 878,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,411 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,632 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,413 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,146,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,820,000 after acquiring an additional 64,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,248,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 153,617 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.
In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This trade represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
