Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 173,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

