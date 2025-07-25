Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 215.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

MGC opened at $230.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.74.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.