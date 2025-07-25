Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,001.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $169.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

