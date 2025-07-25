Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

