Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

