Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veracyte by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Veracyte by 768.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 846,487 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after buying an additional 821,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,717,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after buying an additional 463,098 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCYT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

