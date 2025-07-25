Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRGY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Crescent Energy Company has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.67%.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

