Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter worth $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Veralto by 198.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Veralto by 95.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,042.78. This trade represents a 64.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock worth $4,339,370. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.