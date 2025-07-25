W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WRB opened at $68.57 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.20 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

