Wells Fargo & Company Cuts W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $68.00

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

