Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to Equal Weight

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

