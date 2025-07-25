Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Price

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 3.4%

NYSE PFSI opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.44 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,044,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 234,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,273,786.25. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,080,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,932.49. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,005. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12,101.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 136,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

