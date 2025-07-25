Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $117.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $121.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.