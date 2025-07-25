Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock worth $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.