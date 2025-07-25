Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

WY stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

