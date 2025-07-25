What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MCHP Q2 Earnings?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6,781.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 414,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 110,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.