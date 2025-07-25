White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 24.6% After Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.
White Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54.
White Gold Company Profile
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
