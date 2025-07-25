White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading 24.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

