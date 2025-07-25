White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 24.6% After Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$77.86 million, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.