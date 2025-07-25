White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 24.6% on Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of White Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$77.86 million, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

