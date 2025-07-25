Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 905.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 137.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 100.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $259,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,937,234. This trade represents a 27.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 60,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,113.80. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685,262 shares of company stock valued at $269,685,496 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

