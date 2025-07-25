Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

