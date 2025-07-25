Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,216 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

