Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,834 Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $98.03 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.