Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,237 MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $543.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.70.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.18.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

