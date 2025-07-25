Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 277.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 191.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AMBC opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 163.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

