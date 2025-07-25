Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 4,062 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 399.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:LNG opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

